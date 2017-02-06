Do your kids struggle to read?

There are plenty of stories at this time of year about how Australian students are struggling, falling behind their international counterparts because their reading writing and maths skills just aren’t good enough.

We are told up to 40% of students are disengaged from learning and the Grattan Institute study says many teachers lack the skills to get those students back on track.

A Sydney GP is championing a reading program that she says delivers great results. A reading program called Rip It Up Reading lets children work at their own pace, exposed them step by step learning and is reinforced by repetition.

John and Garry talk with Dr Anne Marie Christie, from The Hills Literary and Learning Centre. Listen to the podcast for more.