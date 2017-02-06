Fight To Free Small Business From Red Tape

David and Matthew talk a lot on Second Career about the role small business play in the Australian economy…

But unfortunately they also talk a lot about the challenges that confront small businesses when it comes to red tape and more.

So we decided to get Head of the Council of Small Business Australia also known as COSBOA, Peter Strong, on the show to talk about the year ahead and what more we can do to ensure small business keep moving forward.

Have a listen to the chat above.

Photo Source: ABC