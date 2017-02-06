Minister for Trade, Tourism & Investment, Steven Ciobo

With uncertainty in the global economy the one thing you can bank on is a Government committed to free trade.

Over the last few years the Australian Government has done an immense amount of work in making sure that Australia is able to trade with the world and there is no better way of doing that than making sure we have locked in free trade agreements.

Chile, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, the USA, China and Japan are all major markets for Australian business and then there are the Kiwis – a free trade agreement in place for nearly thirty odd years.

Worth tens of billions of dollars the question is what more can we do to grow and expand Australia’s business footprint and also see growth in the small business sector.

David Prior and Matthew Tukaki were joined on Second Career by Federal Trade Minister Steven Ciobo to talk free trade and a whole lot more.

Have a listen to the chat above.

Photo Source: SMH