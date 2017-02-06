Premier Gladys Berejiklian talks NSW Jobs & The Economy

New South Wales is the powerhouse of the Australian Economy at the moment…

Australia is already beginning the transition into the new economy with NSW spearheading in front.

Matthew Tukaki says “I would argue that NSW is the place to be” …

And Matt is definitely right… There are so many things happening all around the state, even within our regional areas. We just had the Country Music Festival out in Tamworth, we have the races in Bathurst… We have everything!

But the main thing we want to know is, what is the future for employment and how do we see the economy evolving in the new year?

One of the best things about entering into the new year is entering with a new Premier…. The lovely Gladys Berejiklian…

David Prior and Matthew Tukaki were joined on the show by the Premier to talk about the NSW jobs sphere and the economy as a whole.

Listen to the chat above.

Photo Source: SMH