So you want to write a book?

Somebody once said that “everyone has a book inside them”.

And for most people, that’s where it stays. But for some of us, the desire to write a book one day ranks highly on our bucket list. Maybe it’s a romance novel. Maybe it’s a heroic tale of adventure. Maybe it’s a detailed history of Sydney Ferries from 1922 to 1939.

But once you’ve chosen what to write about, what next? Do you write it and hope to get it published? Do you court a publisher in hope of a fat advance cheque? What is actually involved with getting a book published these days?

Alice Grundy is a publisher with independent publishing house Xoum. Alice knows the book business back to front and chats with Kayley and Nick on The Daily Drive.