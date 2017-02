What bread should you spend your dough on?

With so many different types of bread on the shelves, it’s hard to know what’s best for your family.

You hear so many different theories, grain bread is the best, sourdough is better for digestion, wholemeal has health benefits, but how can separate the wheat from the chaff?

Tim Webster speaks to Dietician Nicole Dynan to find out the pros and cons of the all the bread on the market and discover what is the best bread to spend your dough on.