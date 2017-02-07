Can men be trusted with birth control?

A male contraceptive gel has been found to work reliably in a trial in primates, bringing the prospect of an alternative form of human birth control closer.

Do you believe men can be trusted to manage contraception?

The product is called Vasalgel, and the website states:

“the procedure is similar to a no-scalpel vasectomy, except a gel is injected into the vas deferens (the tube the sperm swim through), rather than cutting the vas (as is done in vasectomy). If a man wishes to restore the flow of sperm, whether after months or years, the polymer is flushed out of the vas with another injection”.

Should this new product become available for men, it would mean one less thing for the female partner to have to manage in her life- if you believe men can be trusted with such responsibility! Calls and email to Talking Lifestyle’s Breakfast show portrayed a mixed response.

John and Garry talk to Dr Ross Walker, Talking Lifestyle’s resident medic and host of Healthy Living.

