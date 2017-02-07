Can you learn to drive at 50?

Most teenagers count down the seconds until their 17th birthday, at which point they make a B-Line to the RMS to secure their highly coveted drivers licence.

It’s a ticket to freedom. No longer do you have to pester your parents for a ride. No longer will you patiently wait at platform 4 for a red rattler to wherever. It’s just you, your first car, your mates, and an appointment with the nearest Maccas drive-thru.

But that’s not the story for everybody, and even in a car-centric country like Australia, some people simply never learnt to drive.

And once someone goes through fifty years without getting behind the wheel, you might assume they just don’t have any interest in it.

But situations can change, and a central theme to Lifelong Learning is that age is no barrier to new skills. Michele Cranston learnt to drive for the first time after she turned 50, and Michelle chats with Kayley and Nick on The Daily Drive.