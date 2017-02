France’s best kept secret

The old port of Marseilles in France,  with its glamorous super-yachts and busy shore-front market, boasts restaurants and cafes capturing the essence of Provence.

With a history going back to the Greeks, Marseilles has a mystery and magic that has visitors returning time and again.

Sally Hammond from foodandtravel.com.au tells Tim Webster the mystique of Marseilles.