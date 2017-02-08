Did you know Hypnotherapy helps cure phobias?

Did you know there are over 700 hundred types of phobia’s?

It’s crazy isn’t it? Some people are apparently even scared of things like the natural environment in which they live in.. A little bit of rain or lightening causes extreme dizziness or breathlessness.

Others have a fear of flying, small spaces, dentists and sometimes even the opposite sex!

A few weeks ago David Prior was joined in the studio by one of Australia’s leading hypnotherapist and phobia specialists, Mark Stephens answering our listeners calls about ways to help tackle their phobias…

Well he was back in the studio again this week answering even more questions and helping people overcome their fears.

Listen to the chat above.