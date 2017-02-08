Disrupt Ageing: Ballet at 61

As a child, Vicki Wilson dreamed about one day becoming a professional ballerina.

And that dreamed continued into her teenage years until a serious knee injury ended Vicki’s ballet career before it really began.

On The Daily Drive, we believe that age is no barrier. It’s the central theme to our Disrupt Ageing segment .

And so at 61 years of age, and more than 40 years after hanging up her ballet shoes, Vicki decided she would step back up to the barre, adopt first position, and dance once again with the help of Queensland Ballet’s Ballet for Seniors program.

“In the first class I was nervous as a kitten, wondering what on earth am I doing?” Vicki told Kayley and Nick on the Daily Drive.

“But it felt like home. I put my hand on that barre, the teacher said ‘Plie please, first position’ and I was home, I was in heaven, and I’ve been back every week since.”