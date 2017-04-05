The benefits of eating insects

You’ve definitely heard about the smashed avo diet, but what about smashed crickets?

Would you believe us if we told you that there’s a diet that involves eating small insects? And plenty of them?

Of course eating bugs is nothing new. Early man began eating insects when he moved from a purely vegetarian diet, ancient Romans and Greeks dined on beetles, and John The Baptist lived in the desert on honey and locusts.

Not to mention Indigenous Australians, who’ve eaten honey pot ants and witchety grubs for millennia.

Skye Blackburn tapped into this tasty trend back in 2007 when she established the Edible Bug Shop, and began breeding insects specifically for human consumption.

She now supplies restaurants around Australia with edible insects, and she joined John & Garry to tell them all about it.