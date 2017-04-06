Astounding health benefits of olive oil

Olive oil is the very bedrock of Mediterranean cuisine – an ancient oil whose cultivation dates back almost 10,000 years. Thanks to Italian, Greek and Middle Eastern migration to Australia in the 20th century, it has become a staple of many Australians’ diets.

Aside from being a delicious addition to salads and when used in cooking, did you know that olive oil – especially extra virgin olive oil – also comes with an array of impressive health benefits?

Rosemary Stanton, one of Australia’s best known dieticians who has written numerous books on the benefits of a plant-based diet, has spent many years researching Mediterranean diets – of which olive oil plays a very big part.

Extra virgin olive oil, which is delicious when used in cold dishes – such as salads or on bread – has more than 30 other components which can positively influence health. These components, which are unique to olive oil, are especially beneficial for the heart, can lower blood pressure and even reduce risk of certain cancers.

Freshness is also hugely important when it comes to the health benefits and flavours of olive oil. Despite there being an enormous array of imported oils for sale in Australia, Australia is fast becoming known for its olive oil production, with local olive oils now rivalling oils from Spain, Italy and Greece.

The way an olive is pressed and bottled can emphasise the flavours of the fresh fruit, according to Fourth Village’s Peter Quattroville, who grows Coreggiolo and Frantioio olives at his Pokolbin family farm. From growing to pressing and bottling, the process can take a year, with olives generally ready to be pressed in early Autumn.

For those who would like to learn more about fresh, Australian olive oil, this weekend, Fourth Village will be hosting a free 3-day olive oil pressing event at their Danks Street Produce Merchants store in Sydney’s Waterloo. For more details head to the event page on Facebook – Here

For those have never tried freshly pressed olive oil grown locally – you will be in for a treat!

