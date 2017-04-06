The most memorable advertising jingles of all time

While advertising often gets on our nerves, you’d be hard pressed to find someone who doesn’t love singing along to a good jingle.

John & Garry have been looking at some of our most memorable advertising tunes, and some beauties have resurfaced…

Do you remember the Decore ad? How about the classics for Vegemite, or, of course, the Jelly?

While the phone lines were running hot with suggestions, John & Garry asked Rob Belgiovane, the chief creative officer with BWM Dentsu, for some of his favourites.

Make sure you stream this nostalgic chat with an advertising industry legend via the player above.