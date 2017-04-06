Why do we tell white lies?

Can you put your hand on your heart and say in all honesty, I have NEVER told a white lie?

Whether it’s an excuse to avoid going to a party, a little lie to get off work because you’ve got a hangover, or you could’ve exaggerated the extent of your sickness to get off work, we’ve all told one at least once.

But Ruth Ostrow, a writer for The Australian, says the white lie is now dead, a victim of social media.

It got John & Garry thinking about why we tell these miniature lies in the first place, so they enlisted clinical psychologist Sally-Anne McCormack for help.

“A simple ‘no, I’m not available today’ is all anyone needs to say if they’re asked to do something they don’t want to do”, according to McCormack.

“The reality is that white lies are not that bad in a lot of ways, but it’s always better to just be honest” she says.

McCormack says the best method if you are trying to get out of something is to be direct – you don’t need to give an elaborate story, but remember; if you go ahead and lie then post on social media, you’ll probably be caught out!

