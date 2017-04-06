Will fairy tales be banned from public schools?

There is a new teaching program in Victorian public schools which could see classic fairy tales being banned from classrooms because they promote gender bias.

The Respectful Relationship program was designed to tackle family violence through education. But classics like Cinderella, Snow White and Rapunzel have been brought into question because they allegedly cause “a sense of entitlement in boys and lower self-esteem in girls”.

School kids are rightfully encouraged to question things, to be a bit skeptical, to learn how to think independently.

But how far do we take this?

Kayley and Nick chat with Emily MacGuire, the CEO of the Domestic Violence Resource Centre, who helped develop the Respectful Relationships program.