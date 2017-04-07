Not all pizza is created equal

It goes without saying that the Italians have done a lot for Australia. They introduced us to proper coffee, garlic, olive oil, pasta, and Pizza.

Fresh, hot, delicious pizza.

Few things in life are more satisfying than a good slice of pizza, agreed? Pizza is comforting, it’s moreish-ly savory, and if you order good pizza from an authentic restaurant, it can be a gastronomic experience like no other.

Pizzaperta at The Star makes sublime pizza, and they make it the traditional way, using only the best seasonal ingredients.

Gianluca Donzelli is the head pizzaiolo at Pizzaperta, having moved Down Under from his native Naples to catch waves at Bondi, and bless Australians with authentic pizza.

When it comes to toppings, Gianluca tells Nick Bennett that the possibilities are almost endless.

“Toppings can be anything, whatever you’ve got in mind, you can play around, it’s a beautiful thing,”

“At Pizzaperta, half of the menu is classic, but also we have new wave and seasonal, so we change with the season and we play around with ingredients, and every three months you’ll see something different.”

Let it be known that we ask the big questions on Friday Night Live with The Star, and when it comes to pizza, there’s one question that divides us, pitting people against one another: does pineapple belong on a pizza?

“For me, it’s a bit controversial in the stomach,” Gianluca says diplomatically.

“It’s not the Italian way.”