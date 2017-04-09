Australia’s longevity boom

Australian’s are living longer. If you look back in time to 1987, the over 65s made up just 11% of our population (which worked out to be one in nine people).

Fast forward 30 years to 2017 and today the over 65s make up 15% of our population (one in seven). Forecasts predict that by 2047 one in five Australians (20%) will be aged over 65.

Australians are also living longer than ever before. Life expectancy at birth in 1987 was 76.3, however in 2017 it is 81 for a male and 85 for a female. By 2047, it is projected to 89.9.

Obviously this places further demand on our aged care sector and presents a workforce supply challenge with half of the aged care workforce expected to reach retirement age over the next 15 years.

Joining George and Paul to discuss the supply and demand issues associated with us living longer is Social Researcher, Mark McCrindle.