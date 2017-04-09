What makes us happy at work?

Did you know that for most people, who you work with matters more than your pay packet?

A study called ‘Happy Workers: How Satisfied are Australians at Work?’ has discovered that freedom to do your job along with support from colleagues and management is more likely to make you happy than your remuneration.

The Curtin University analysed national data from the Household, Income and Labour Dynamics in Australia survey and found people are more likely to be satisfied working for a small business, rather than a larger company.

Report author Associate Professor Rebecca Cassells from the Curtin Business School at Curtin University tells us more.