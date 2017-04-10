Can people make a career from busking?

Plenty of people throughout our major cities are on the streets with a guitar or a violin or a flute, making music and hoping to make some money. But how many buskers then go on to make a career out of their artistic skills?

Arguably, one of the most famous buskers that has achieved global success recently would be Ed Sheeran, the British artist famously couch-surfed for about 4 or so years and even slept on Londons Tube in between gigs. Sheeran rocketed to fame in 2011 with hit The A Team from debut album “+”.

It is pretty tough in Melbourne where would-be buskers are obliged to perform for their peers. There’s a panel of buskers that decide which acts are good enough to go in the popular spots.

So do artists have to line-up and get on to one of many talent shows, like X-Factor or The Voice, to get noticed or can they still achieve success and fame from roughing it out on the streets to hone their skills?

John and Garry talk with Dan Rosen, who is the CEO of the Australian Recording Industry Association (A.R.I.A).

Listen to the podcast for more.