Coconut Eggcellent

Your healthy easter treats sorted thanks to award-winning nutritionist Michele Chevalley Hedge

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup  melted coconut oil
  • 2 tbsp coconut milk
  • 1 tbsp maple syrup
  • 1 tsp white chia seeds (good for the pipes!)
  • 2 cups shredded coconut (without preservatives)
  • 1/8-1/4 tsp of natural colour
    • Yellow:  turmeric powder or saffron powder
    • Pink: beetroot juice, pomegranate or raspberry juice
    • Green: matcha green tea powder
    • Purple: blueberry juice or acai powder

Method

  • Place all ingredients in blender until it is well mixed.
  • Divide into  bowls – number of bowls will be decided on the amount of colours you would like.
  • Colour each bowl of mixture using your juice or powder and mix well with hands.
  • Roll teaspoon size balls of mature into little ovals/eggs or desired shapes.
  • Refrigerate eggs for 20 minutes. You can keep them in the fridge for about 5 days.
  • Enjoy and get the kids rolling!

    Recipe modified by A Healthy View original and photo from the the lovely Ashly Collins.

