Coconut Eggcellent

Your healthy easter treats sorted thanks to award-winning nutritionist Michele Chevalley Hedge
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup melted coconut oil
- 2 tbsp coconut milk
- 1 tbsp maple syrup
- 1 tsp white chia seeds (good for the pipes!)
- 2 cups shredded coconut (without preservatives)
- 1/8-1/4 tsp of natural colour
- Yellow: turmeric powder or saffron powder
- Pink: beetroot juice, pomegranate or raspberry juice
- Green: matcha green tea powder
- Purple: blueberry juice or acai powder
Method
- Place all ingredients in blender until it is well mixed.
- Divide into bowls – number of bowls will be decided on the amount of colours you would like.
- Colour each bowl of mixture using your juice or powder and mix well with hands.
- Roll teaspoon size balls of mature into little ovals/eggs or desired shapes.
- Refrigerate eggs for 20 minutes. You can keep them in the fridge for about 5 days.
- Enjoy and get the kids rolling!
Recipe modified by A Healthy View original and photo from the the lovely Ashly Collins.