Is dumpster diving for your next meal OK?

We‘ve all heard about vegans but how about freegans? These are people who trawl through huge rubbish bins out the back of supermarkets, looking for food that’s still good enough to eat.

It is called “dumpster diving” and people who do it say they’re doing so to put food on the table, but big companies like Coles and Bakers Delight warn that the food might not be safe for human consumption.

So many people are dumpster diving, the student union environment collective at the University of Melbourne is offering a dumpster diving course for environmentally conscious students.

But it does lead to a wider discussion about how much food is wasted in Australia the latest figures show around 8 billion dollars worth of food is thrown out every year, with the average household wasting 20 dollars a week.

John and Garry speak with the co-host of LIVING FRESH on Talking Lifestyle, Kim McCosker.