How early is too early to start the mower?

One of the big questions facing contemporary Australia is, how early is too early to mow the lawn on the weekend?

The Talking Lifestyle office was divided with some saying no-one should “pull the cord” before 9 am on a Saturday and 10 am on a Sunday. Others would argue that after 7 am on a Saturday is OK and NO mowing on Sunday.

Is 8 o’clock too early? Some Fairfax readers say it is, so when is it acceptable to fire up the lawn mower and whipper snipper? Some are saying we should be banning leaf blowers altogether.

John and Garry speak with Mitch Goodrick is the owner of Mitch’s Mowing who says he has certainly had to deal with a few unhappy neighbours.

