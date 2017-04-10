Where are Australia’s happiest workers?

What’s happening in the world of work when it comes to how satisfied or dissatisfied we are?

New research by Curtin University found that Australia’s happiest worker is likely to be an older woman, living in Tasmania, working less than 38 hours a week in a small business.

Well what do you know…60% of workers in their seventies are feeling satisfied with their jobs compared with 24% of Generation Y members and 33%.

Matthew Tukaki was joined on Second Career by the CEO of Making Work Absolutely Human also known as MWAH who commissioned the research.

For more information about MWAH: http://mwah.live/