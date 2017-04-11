Are school uniforms outdated?

Are school uniforms still necessary? A Sydney mother has gone public to complain she will not send her daughter to a school that forces girls to wear skirts or dresses. The mother is also criticising school uniform policies for boys, saying the whole uniform thing is out of date and lends itself to sexual harassment.

One school principal agrees, saying children can wear whatever combination of uniform they want, as long as it is clean and tidy, with their concern more about what’s in the students’ heads than what’s on their backs.

Adam Voight is an authority in education and school leadership, as well as being a former principal. Adam says uniforms are generally a positive thing, they eliminate peer group pressure because everyone is wearing the same thing, plus it eases pressure on parents: no arguments over what kids want to wear.

