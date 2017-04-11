Can you buy land on the moon?

The Talking Lifestyle Breakfast show had a very interesting contribution to its Know It All segment after 7am yesterday morning: can people buy land on the moon?

The moon has been studied for millennia, and all the geographic features have been known and named for centuries but can individuals actually buy a slice of the moon?

John and Garry talk with Dave Reneke who is an astronomer and writer for the Australasian Science Magazine who says technically no one can own it but there is the Outer Space Treaty and a man called Dennis Hope who set up the Lunar Embassy in the 1990s.

Listen to the podcast for more.