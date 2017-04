Molly Meldrum’s 1000 Greatest Songs of All Time

Musical icon Molly Meldrum will host one of Australia’s greatest music countdowns this Easter on Foxtel’s Max.

Top 1000 Countdown will no doubt include some classics from timeless artists like Michael Jackson, David Bowie, Queen and AC/DC.

But the fun is in the fringes and only time will tell whether your favourite song will make it on Molly’s list.

Molly Meldrum caught up with Kayley and Nick on The Daily Drive and did his best to refrain from giving away the number one.