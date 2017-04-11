Nana’s Fish Pie

Dinner is sorted, thanks to Nerida Conway.
INGREDIENTS
- 4 cloves
- 1 onion, halved
- 3 cups (750ml) milk
- 1 bay leaf
- 450g blue-eye cod, skinned, pin-boned
- 450g smoked haddock or cod
- 3 hard-boiled eggs, roughly chopped
- 350g small cooked prawns, peeled, tails removed, vein removed
- 75g butter
- 1/2 cup (75g) plain flour
- 200ml thick cream
- Pinch of grated nutmeg
- 2 tablespoons chopped dill
- 2 tablespoons chopped flat-leaf parsley
- 4 sheets butterpuff pastry sheets
- 1 egg, beaten
METHOD
-
1. Stick cloves into onion halves and place in a saucepan with milk, bay leaf and fish. Bring to the boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer for about 8 minutes. Remove fish with fish slice and cool slightly. Strain cooking liquor into a jug, discarding solids. Flake fish into large chunks, discarding any bones. Place into a bowl with eggs and prawns, then season.
-
2. Melt butter in a saucepan over low heat. Add flour and cook, stirring, for 1-2 minutes. Add reserved liquor and cook, stirring, until mixture starts to thicken. Add cream and simmer for 5 minutes. Add nutmeg and herbs, then season. Pour over fish, then cool.
-
3. Preheat oven to 180°C. Pour mixture in four 500ml pie dishes. Cut 1cm-wide strips from the edge of pastry sheets. Press around rims of dishes and brush with a little water. Sit sheets on top, pressing lightly to seal. Cut off any excess pastry. Cut 2 small slashes in tops for steam.
-
4. Brush pastry with egg and bake for 25 minutes or until pastry is risen and golden.