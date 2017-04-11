New dating app, helps your mate get a date

Entering the world of dating can be tough… It always has been…

People often blame online dating for making things more complicated and often prefer sticking to traditional ways of meeting people… either at a bar, at a party or of course through a friend.

Now what happens when you merge online dating with an original concept….

You get, DateMyFriend.com.au.

Instead of basically going in blind … Founder and Director of DateMyFriend, Tiffany Braidwood has designed a platform that allows you to get an idea of someone by reading a “testimonial” that’s been written by a close friend.

Forget about ‘selling’ yourself, that’s what your friends are for.

Jonathon Coleman and Melissa Ferrari were joined on the show by Tiffany Braidwood to learn more about this new and improved dating app.