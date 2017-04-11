What Facebook really knows about you

1,860,000,000.

1.86 billion. That’s the number of active monthly users on Facebook.

Here’s another number: 27,640,000,000.

$27.64 billion. That’s how much revenue Facebook generated in 2016.

Facebook earns extraordinary sums of money because we voluntarily give them the kind of detailed personal data which advertisers drool over.

Facebook cleverly figured out how to infiltrate so many aspects of our personal lives. They’re our messaging platform, our photo album, our news source, our creative outlet.

Journalist Peter Greste says Facebook is turning your thoughts into profits.

“Facebook develops an incredibly rich, detailed picture of who we are, not just the things we look at, but what or political views are, what food choices we make, what music we like, the issues that concern us,” Peter tells Kayley and Nick on The Daily Drive.

“It’s hard not to join Facebook.”

