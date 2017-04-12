Gin, Vodka, Whiskey: How are they really made?

The topic of bootleg liquor came up in the office after a story from Melbourne. After a theatre restaurant has been accused of making potentially deadly counterfeit liquor.

News Corp says police raided the WITCHES IN BRITCHES restaurant last year after a tip-off from staff.

Talking Lifestyle’s Breakfast duo John and Garry wondered how common is this?

Cameron Mackenzie knows how to make alcohol, he is the co-founder and master distiller at Four Pillars gin distillery in Melbourne, who says it’s illegal to distill alcohol at home – mainly because it is a volatile and flammable vapour – it can be dangerous, but it is also heavily regulated by the tax office.

