Chocolate: How much is too much over Easter?

Easter! It’s just around the corner and so too is a visit from that little bunny with floppy ears, delivering chocolate eggs in the middle of the night. But can chocolate form part of a balanced diet, and how much is too much? Performance Expert and KPMG Partner Andrew May reveals all – listen in to the podcast to find out!

How Much Sugar is in an Average Easter Egg?

Type of Chocolate Calories Teaspoons of Sugar Time to Burn Off* 6gm Mini egg 33 1 3 minutes Hot cross bun with fruit 200 3 19 minutes Cadbury Crème Egg 150 5 25 mins running 100gm Easter bunny 530 13.5 50 mins 200gm Easter bunny 1100 27 1hr 45 mins Ferrero Rocher (48 pack/ 600 gram) 3520 72 5 hours, 30 minutes.

*average person running at a steady pace

So, a typical person over Easter will consume:

2 hot cross buns (400cal or 6tsp sugar)

12 mini eggs (400cal or 12tsp sugar)

1 large 20gm bunny ( 1100cal 27.5 tsp. sugar)

TOTAL = 1900cal 45.5 tsp. sugar

This is on top of all of the other sugar you consume throughout the day. If you are trying to manage your weight, women are advised to consume approx. 1500 calories a day and men approx. 2200 calories (this is variable depending on age and exercise levels).