The Wiggles team up with Jimmy Barnes

The musical world has thrown up a few unlikely collaborations over the years.

Metallica and Lou Reed. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Phil Collins. Aerosmith and Run DMC.

And now we can add Jimmy Barnes and The Wiggles that list!

Barnesy has collaborated with the gurus of the kiddie genre The Wiggles on a track called Och Aye the G’Nu.

Blue Wiggle Anthony Field chats with Kayley and Nick about how much the he and the other band members enjoyed working with Jimmy Barnes.

“Barnesy is an amazing guy, his lyrics are unbelievable,”

“He wrote these kids books for children, and they’re so wonderfully written, they’re great for children, and was such a pleasure working with him”