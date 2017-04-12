Who knew avocado could taste like chocolate?

Easter is coming up this weekend… And that means lots of food and LOTS of chocolate….

Whilst for adults chocolate may just be a guilty pleasure… For most kids it’s the irresistible treat that they can eat for days straight!

Now parents.. You can always try hide the chocolate stash at the top of the cupboard so they can’t see it or simply trade their Easter eggs for a healthier and of course tastier option…

You are probably thinking nothing can compare to chocolate…

Well Chef Tracey Cotterell from Matters Of Taste Cooking School has a few tricks up her sleeves… Listen to her chat with Jonathon Coleman.

See recipe below thanks to http://mattersoftaste.com.au/

Ingredients for one, twenty centimetre cake cake 1 x 420gm tin red kidney beans 1Tbsp water

1Tbsp vanilla extract (not a typo, this cake can take a tablespoon of vanilla)

5 x 59gm extra large eggs

70gm cacao (see notes)

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

1 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

⅓ cup lightly flavoured oil (see notes)

180gm coconut or rapadura sugar frosting 300gm whole avocado

½ cup cacao

½ cup maple syrup or honey

2 Tbsp soft coconut oil

½ tsp vanilla extract

pinch salt

30gm pistachios

method