Who knew avocado could taste like chocolate?

Easter is coming up this weekend… And that means lots of food and LOTS of chocolate….
Whilst for adults chocolate may just be a guilty pleasure… For most kids it’s the irresistible treat that they can eat for days straight!
Now parents.. You can always try hide the chocolate stash at the top of the cupboard so they can’t see it or simply trade their Easter eggs for a healthier and of course tastier option…
You are probably thinking nothing can compare to chocolate…
Well Chef Tracey Cotterell from Matters Of Taste Cooking School has a few tricks up her sleeves… Listen to her chat with Jonathon Coleman.
See recipe below thanks to http://mattersoftaste.com.au/
Ingredients for one, twenty centimetre cake
cake
1 x 420gm tin red kidney beans
1Tbsp water
1Tbsp vanilla extract (not a typo, this cake can take a tablespoon of vanilla)
5 x 59gm extra large eggs
70gm cacao (see notes)
½ tsp bicarbonate of soda
1 tsp baking powder
¼ tsp salt
⅓ cup lightly flavoured oil (see notes)
180gm coconut or rapadura sugar
frosting
300gm whole avocado
½ cup cacao
½ cup maple syrup or honey
2 Tbsp soft coconut oil
½ tsp vanilla extract
pinch salt
30gm pistachios
method
- Pre-heat oven to 180ºC degrees.
- Make cake. Drain kidney beans and rinse under cold running water. Drain again.
- Place kidney beans beans, water, vanilla and eggs in food processor bowl. Blend for a couple of minutes, until super smooth and creamy.
- Add cacao, bicab of soda, baking powder, salt, oil and sugar and blend to combine well.
- Line the base of a 20cm loose-base cake tin with non-stick paper. Place the tin on a large piece of foil and wrap around sides scrunching to hold. (This prevents any cake mixture from running out). Place tin onto a baking tray.
- Pour cake batter into cake tin.
- Bake for 30 to 40 minutes, until springy to the touch. Cool on wire rack for 15 minutes. Remove cake from tin and cool completely. Cut in half horizontally.
- Make frosting. Cut avocado in half, scoop out flesh into food processor bowl. Discard stone and skin.
- Add cacao, maple syrup, coconut oil, vanilla and salt. Blend to super-smooth frosting.
- Spread half frosting on cut side of cake. Place other half on top.
- Spread remainder of frosting on top of cake. Roughly chop pistachios and scatter over frosting.