Coffee Shortbread Biscuits

Recipe by Nerida Conway

INGREDIENTS

250g butter, at room temperature

1 cup (150g) icing sugar

3 teaspoons instant coffee

3 teaspoons water

2 3/4 cups (415g) plain flour

Granulated sugar, to sprinkle

METHOD

Step 1

Preheat oven to 180°C. With an electric beater, mix 250g butter, at room temperature and 1 cup (150g) icing sugar until pale and creamy (almost white). Dissolve 3 teaspoons instant coffee in 3 teaspoons water. Beat into butter mix.

Step 2

Stir in 2 3/4 cups (415g) plain flour until well combined (the mixture will appear crumbly at first – keep stirring). Roll walnut-sized balls and place on a baking tray lined with baking paper.

Step 3

Use a fork to flatten the balls and sprinkle with demerara sugar. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until golden and crisp. Set aside to cool.