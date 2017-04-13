Could people love pets more than humans?

Australia is already recognised as a nation of pet lovers…. But to what extent?

A recent survey of about 1000 Australian adult pet owners revealed that 85% of this group have treated their pet to some of the same experiences they give themselves.

Seems as though there is not just one person who buys their pets a birthday present every year, or takes them on holidays with the family… or lets them sleep in the bed covers with them.

Abigail Koch, spokesperson at comparethemarket.com.au, who actually ran this study joined Jono Coleman and Vet Lizzie and Louise on the show to talk about the crazy love Aussies have for pets and why pet insurance has become so extremely popular.