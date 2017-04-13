How well do you know your neighbours?

How well do you know your neighbours? Would you know if an elderly neighbour had taken a turn for the worse?

A small newspaper letter concerning an elderly man who hadn’t collected his morning newspaper, only to be found stuck in his house by his concerned neighbours had John & Garry wondering about this.

Andrew Heslop set up Get To Know Your Neighbour Day day back in 2003, after a Melbourne woman was found dead in her home. Elsie Brown had been dead for two years, forgotten by her neighbours, her friends, her family.

Since 2003, Neighbour Day has progressed from a reminder to connect with elderly neighbours to an annual celebration of strong communities and friendly streets.

Andrew says it’s important to remember that you don’t have to be pushy to make friends with a neighbour.

He’s since been invited to speak to the United Nations about the day he founded, but you can stream his chat with John & Garry via the player above!