Should a grave really be six foot deep?

So many people have now donated their bodies to science over the years, a memorial to them has been unveiled at a cemetery in Sydney.

Scientists say without those volunteers, we would not have made a huge number of medical advances, especially in dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease.

But these volunteers are very much the exception as most of us will be cremated or buried.

So John & Garry thought they’d find out a bit more about the rules surrounding burial.

Sally Cant is a family death care advocate in Melbourne. She helps families have the necessary conversations about loved ones who are dying, about the best way to get through a very difficult time.

She says while six foot deep was considered a sanitary death, there are actually no rules regarding a graves depth. Graves can also be shared, however it must be deep to avoid exhumation.

The laws also vary from state to state: NSW is more lenient for private plots, VIC extremely difficult, so check your regulations!

You can stream the full chat via the player above.