Why are white cars cheaper to insure?

If you’re a penny-pincher in the market for a new car, consider buying a white one.

Why? Because insurance companies charge lower premiums for white cars.

And if you’re an early riser, even better. Insurance premiums sold in the morning are usually cheaper than those sold at night.

The dark art of actuarial assessment has been brought into the light by a Senate committee looking into the practices of the insurance industry.

Choice spokesman Tom Godfrey tells Kayley and Nick that the public deserves to know about the mysterious ways insurance companies calculate premiums.

” We think that information should be made company, and a government backed independent comparison site would be a a really good way to go.”

“Ultimately, we want a better deal on insurance, and right now it’s really hard to work out how to get that.”