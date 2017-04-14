Break things and feel better

What do you do to relieve stress? It might be exercise, or maybe you like to listen to some of your favourite music?

Whatever it may be, rest assured they do things a little differently in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Break Room charge people to come in and smash things. They say it allows people to blow off steam in a controlled environment, instead of taking it out on your furniture at home!

The Break Room’s Melanie McLean told John & Garry that it’s a great stress reliever, and usually leaves people feeling “a whole lot better.”

And you’d be surprised by the customers, who range from divorcees, to people on first dates and even corporate events!

