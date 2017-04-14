Chef Daniel’s Whole BBQ Asian Salmon

This delicious whole fish recipe is a perfect choice for Good Friday.

Ingredients:

1 whole Huon Salmon

1 whole sliced ginger

1 bulb garlic smashed

3 limes sliced

4 birds-eye chili chopped

2 bunches coriander roughly chopped

6 sliced eshallots

4 whole banana leaves cooking string soy sauce sesame oil

Directions:

1. Run your banana leaves over flames to soften them so they can be easily folded.

2. Mix all ingredients together and toss them well with a good helping of soy sauce and sesame oil.

3. Place banana leaves overlapping each other so that the salmon can be placed inside and leaves can then be folded over covering the entire fish.

4. Spread ¼ of the mix on the bottom of the banana leaves then place the salmon on top. Then spoon ½ the mixture inside the salmon and the remainder over the top of the fish. Fold the banana leaves over the fish until it is completely covered and tie with cooking string.

5. BBQ for 20 minutes, turning over after 10 minutes to the other side. Take off the heat and allow the salmon to rest for a few seconds then serve.