Feel-Good Chocolate

METHOD

1. This batch also has 1/4 cup of buckinis – you could also add dried fruit or hopped nuts.

2. Melt coconut oil and add honey and nut spread. Mix well then add dry ingredients.

3. Once combined stir through buckinis, pour into a tray lined with baking paper and pop in the freezer!

4. You can also make your own Easter eggs with moulds using this recipe. But remember this melts easily so keep it in the freezer until you’re ready to have it!!