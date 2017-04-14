Is seafood more expensive at Easter time?

Easter… for many, a celebration where fish features on the menu.

That goes back to Biblical times… and that’s when prices for seafood would’ve been a lot cheaper.

Anecdotally, we hear that Australian prices are very high; the best seafood is shipped straight up to Asia and elsewhere around the world…

But is that the case?

John & Garry asked Keith Harris, President of the Queensland Seafood Association.

He said seafood prices have been holding steady for quite a few years now, however beef has seen quite a big jump at the sales yard.

While QLD has a huge clean up ahead of them after Cyclone Debbie, Keith said it should not affect supply of seafood from the area.

For more, be sure to stream the full chat via the player above.