The history of the hot cross bun

They’re a staple of Easter, but do you actually have any idea why we eat hot cross buns?

John & Garry didn’t, so they enlisted the help of radio veteran Father Bob Riley for help.

He says the buns brighten up our ‘miserable’ lives, first arriving after Emperor Constantine said he wanted something to give to the people.

The clergy disagreed and said they should all just be in church…But the ordinary folk had a great passion they were devoted to, the past-time of eating and drinking.

Eventually this led to the Emperor thinking they should give them something along those lines.

They copied the pagans (meaning rural and rustic people) symbolism of the cross and tradition of breaking bread. The religious symbolism of breaking bread was a metaphor for the tearing of flesh, just as drinking the blood was then morphed into drinking wine.

The tearing of flesh was a metaphor for people’s commitment to their faith in a time when Romans crucified people for their beliefs.

Who would’ve thought there’d be such a big back story to the humble hot cross bun?

