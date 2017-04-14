The Tea Party return to Australia

Canadian trio The Tea Party have been serving up their unique blend of hard rock mixed with Indian and Middle Eastern influences since the early 90s.

Their first big Australian hit came in 1994 following the release of their second album, with the track Save Me.

The trio has returned to Australia will be playing a special show on Friday the 21st of April at The Star Events Centre complete with the 48 piece Sydney Youth Orchestra!

Australia has become a favourite destination for the band. In fact, this tour will be the sixteenth time they have ventured Down Under!

Frontman Jeff Martin joined Nick Bennett on Friday Night Live with The Star and described how playing with a 48 piece orchestra changes the sound of the band.

“Playing with the orchestra has amplified what has already been on the records, and when you hear that sort of power behind a band as powerful as The Tea Party, it’s beautifully overwhelming.”

Tickets to see The Tea Party live with the 48 piece Sydney Youth Orchestra at The Star Events Centre on Friday the 21st of April are available through Ticketek.