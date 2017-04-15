Airport staff with criminal convictions

A recent senate inquiry has found that 20 percent of Australian airport staff who currently have security clearance to work in restricted areas, also have convictions for serious crimes such as drug trafficking and assault.

The staff, who are typically subcontractors for private companies, work behind the customs barrier and have access to passengers’ luggage, the inside of aircraft and other secure areas.

The Airport and Aviation Security report has highlighted the need for more stringent background checks when issuing subcontractors such as cleaners and guards with security clearance.

Geoffrey Thomas is the Editor-in-Chief of www.airlineratings.com

Geoffrey is also the Aviation Editor of The West Australian newspaper.