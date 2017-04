Jenny Brockis, Author of Future Brain on why we love to buy and how we fall into the trap of buying things we really don’t need.

Have you ever wondered why you suddenly get the urge to shop?

Whether you shop online or offline, there is something rather exciting about buying things beyond the essentials required to keep us alive.

So how is it that we find ourselves often buying items we really don’t need?

Joining George and Paul is Dr Jenny Brockis is a Medical Practitioner and the Author of Future Brain.

Website – www.drjennybrockis.com