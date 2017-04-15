What You Need To Know About Flu Shots

With the cooler months on their way, many Australians are lining up to get their flu shot.

But there are still myths stopping people from getting the jab.

Pharmacy specialist John Bell joined Mieke Buchan and Clinton Maynard on Better Living to de-bunk rumours around flu shots.

‘You can’t get the flu from the flu vaccine,’ said Mr Bell.

‘Often we get confused with the flu and the common cold, and we’ll pretty much all get a cold this year.’

Mr Bell says the flu typically causes aches, pains and fatigue.

Whereas, symptoms of the common cold are often much less severe.

Listen to the full interview above.