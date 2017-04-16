Uniforms that tell a unique story

Uniforms come in all shapes, styles and sizes.

The person wearing a uniform represents authority, status or how they belong to an organisation, company or school.

When you really stop and think about it, uniforms worn by Australians tell their own unique story and in most cases there’s a great deal of history attached.

Craig Wilcox has meticulously put together a book that looks at everything ranging from military, civilian, corporate and sporting attire …. just to name but a few.

‘Badge, Boot, Button’ The Story Behind Australian Uniforms provides a unique insight on how uniforms have changed over time in Australia.