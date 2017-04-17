A fitness guide for the youthfully challenged

For most people, the ageing process gradually reduces your desire to exercise and keep fit.

The joins might hurt a little more than they used to, your chest might get tighter than it once did, your stamina isn’t what it once was.

Lee Carseldine is a former runner up in Survivor Australia and a former state cricketer, and he tells Kayley and Nick that life doesn’t need to stop at 40 or 50, but it may need to be tweaked.

“We’ve exercised a fair bit in our lives once we’ve hit 40 or 50, we’ve done everything to monotony, and we have to change things up otherwise you won’t last,” Lee said.

Listen to Lee’s top five tips for maintaining a healthier lifestyle after 40 in his chat with Kayley and Nick on The Daily Drive.